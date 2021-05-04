IPL 2021: Fan Reaction Ahead of SRH vs MI Match

Today the IPL match will be between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. After yesterday’s match between KKR and RCB was postponed, today will be an important match as fans have waited long enough. There is a lot of confusion regarding the tournament and the venue but today’s match will go as per the schedule.

Talking about the table, I guess we all know that SRH is right at the bottom. They won just one match out of 7 played. The franchise is trying everything but nothing seems to work in SRH’s favour, this season. On the other hand, MI is in the fourth position with a decent win to loss ratio. They have 4 wins and 3 losses.

It will be interesting to see if SRH is able to break their losing streak and finally get a win today or will it be a hat-trick victory for MI. Let’s take a look at some of the best reaction and prediction posts from fans.