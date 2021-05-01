IPL 2021: Fan Reaction Ahead of MI vs CSK Match

Yesterday’s match was won by Punjab Kings against RCB. It was like a one-sided match as PBKS did amazing with bowling and got the victory by 34 runs. Today the match will be between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

CSK is currently at top of the leaderboard with 5 wins and just 1 loss. The team is going strong as ever. Whereas Mumbai Indians is at fourth position with 3 matches lost and 3 matches, won. With either team’s win, there will not be much change on the leaderboard. But it will be an interesting match.

Let’s take a look at some of the best fan reactions and prediction posts on social media.