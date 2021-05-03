IPL 2021: Fan Reaction Ahead of KKR vs RCB Match

May 03, 2021, 11:21 IST
- Sakshi Post

Once the table-toppers but now on the third position, we have RCB. They won 5 matches out of seven played. Whereas, on the other hand, we have KKR, who have not been so lucky this season. They won just two matches out of seven.

The clash between these two teams will be one to watch out for. Both teams will go all out. We can watch the match today at 7.30 pm. While we wait for the match to begin, let us take a look at some of the best fan reactions and predictions.

Here you go:

Advertisement
Back to Top