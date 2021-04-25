IPL 2021: Fan Predictions and Reaction Ahead of CSK vs RCB Match

Table-toppers RCB vs the team in the second position, CSK. When these two battle it out on the field, it is a match to watch. Both teams are playing well this IPL season. Royal Challengers is on a winning streak right now. They won all four matches till now while CSK has been consistent. They won three and lost one match, out of four played.

This is the match that even IPL fans are looking forward to. Today’s match is a crucial one as it can change the position of the leaderboard. Will RCB continue their victory streak or will CSK score another win is to be seen.

Let’s take a look at some of the best memes and reactions by fans of both teams.