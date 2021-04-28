IPL 2021: Fan Expectations and Predictions Ahead of CSK vs SRH Match

As we all know, CSK has been playing well this season. Out of 5 matches played, CSK won 4 and only lost one. While on the other hand, things aren’t going too well for SRH. The risers lost four matches and won only one. The last match Sunrisers played against Delhi Capitals was a close one.

CSK had their last battle alongside the table toppers, RCB. The match was won by CSK which put them on top of the leaderboard. Yesterday’s match which was played between RCB and DC resulted in RCB’s win. This has put them back on the top spot. Today’s match can again change the position of the leaderboard.

If CSK wins, there are chances of them grabbing the top spot. But if SRH wins, they will finally have equal points as few other teams on the table. This is a crucial match, especially for SRH. We will have to wait few hours to find out what will happen.

Ahead of the match, let us take a look at the fan reactions and predictions.