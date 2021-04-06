IPL 2021: COVID Infections Might Upset BCCI Schedule, Vaccine Shots For Players Likely

IPL is around the corner and with it, the excitement level is increasing as well. But while there is excitement, there is also concern over the safety of players and others. There has been an increase in the COVID19 cases. A decision must be taken soon.

Regarding players’ health and COVID19 concerns, the BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla said that the board is no requesting the centre to help with players’ vaccination. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will discuss this with the Health Ministry and update it at the earliest.

Vice president Shukla shared that the only way to deal with this situation is to get vaccinated. Along with taking other precautions, it is also best that we receive the vaccine. As we do not know when the pandemic will come to an end, it will be best to get the players’ vaccinated. BBCI is now planning accordingly.

“To cope with this coronavirus situation, I believe the only solution is to get vaccinated. BCCI is also thinking accordingly and feel that players should be vaccinated. Nobody knows when coronavirus is going to end and you can't give a deadline that by this time frame, it will not be there so players can play easily. So, I feel now will have to think over that. Vaccination is necessary for the players,” said Shukla.

Shukla further added that the BCCI will get in touch with the Health Ministry. They are thinking along the same lines and will take this up with the Ministry.

There were also rumours that the matches scheduled to be held in Mumbai stadium might be shifted to other cities owing to the increase in the number of cases in Maharashtra. The Mumbai matches can be shifted to Hyderabad or Indore.

A total of 10 matches are to be held in the Wankhede stadium starting from April 10. The Board is keeping a close eye on the situation.