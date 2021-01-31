IPL 2021 Comes Back To India, Courtesy BCCI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will be back in India. The 2021 mini-IPL auctions and other things have started already. Along with other information, the host country was also decided earlier. This time the IPL will be held in India and not UAE.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) said they are confident about this. BCCI and India is the home of IPL and for the 14th season of the league, it will be back in the country. BCCI could not conduct the 13th season in India due to the pandemic and lockdown.

If the reports are to be believed, BCCI already started the preparations and are now booking stadiums for the matches. In the list, currently there are Wankhede, DY Patil Stadium, Sardar Patel Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and others. The 14th season of IPL will start in the regular April-May month. After the 13th season in 2020, got delayed due to pandemic, this year, it is back to the regular slot of April-May.

The BCCI will conduct IPL after the Vijay Hazare and a one-day tournament for women. This year, BCCI will not be holding the Ranji Trophy. BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal confirmed the news and said that BCCI indeed is working on the 14th IPL season. They are confident about it and are not planning for any backups. He added that currently the situation is way better in India and prayed it would only get better.

Speaking on why BCCI is not working on Ranji Trophy, Dhumal said that after a long discussion, they came to this decision. The selection committee, state associations and players gave their feedback and it was therefore decided that instead of conducting two Ranji tournaments, they will be holding one white-ball cricket tournament.

BCCI wished to have fans back in the stadium but given the current situation, this will not be possible. Even if fans can watch the match in the stadium, it will not be allowed at full capacity. In accordance with the rules and to ensure safety of everyone, the stadium will mostly operate at half the capacity.