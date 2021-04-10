IPL 2021 Best Memes On Twitter After RCB Wins Game Over MI
The opening match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match was between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI); Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 2 wickets. Harsha Patel became the first bowler to take five wickets against MI in the 14-year history of IPL cricket.
After RCB winning the game, Twitter is flooded with memes. Here are some, just give a look at them.
Great Bowling By Harshal Patel , what a comeback , well deserved 5 wickets , just one run in 20th over with three wickets 👏👏
RCB bowled good at death 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/LnjuBWCr8K
What a Comeback Harshal Patel 🔥🚩#MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/VXMDnHnSGO
1. MI's score before Harshal patel's bowling
2. MI's score after Harshal patel's bowling pic.twitter.com/Ej1qBWdZiL
Whenever RCB Is In Difficult Situation..
AB de Villiers Be Like - #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/uri2QWNWkn
#RCBvsMI
AB De Villiers being the saviour again!
ABD to Mumbai Indians : pic.twitter.com/eVnU2DXGbw
When ab de Villiers emptied his pockets pic.twitter.com/PAX1APD6Yw
RCBians Kohli out we may lose the match
Meanwhile ABD- pic.twitter.com/iiMyZbYYto
AB DE VILLIERS FOR RCB Every Year: pic.twitter.com/8avxgQC9s6
RCB making a simple game exciting pic.twitter.com/Tb3Md5VYCy
#RCB fans after RCB winning their first match#RCBvsMI #IndiraNagarkaGunda pic.twitter.com/kUtizTNWzd
Harshal Patel after his 5 wicket haul today: pic.twitter.com/xSvjOouc4N
