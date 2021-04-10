IPL 2021 Best Memes On Twitter After RCB Wins Game Over MI

Apr 10, 2021, 08:44 IST
- Sakshi Post

The opening match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match was between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI); Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 2 wickets. Harsha Patel became the first bowler to take five wickets against MI in the 14-year history of IPL cricket. 

After RCB winning the game, Twitter is flooded with memes. Here are some, just give a look at them.

