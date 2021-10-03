IPL 2021: Best Memes On RR Vs CSK Match

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings ended in RR’s victory. This comes as a huge win for RR as it keeps their playoff hopes alive. RR captain Sanju Samson was happy with this victory but also did not forget to praise CSK’s batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad for his amazing performance during the match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube (not out) managed to slide their team through victory. Their fifties helped RR beat CSK. It was a huge 190 run chase which should have put CSK at ease but the Royal’s were on fire yesterday. They won the match by 7 wickets and still 15 balls to spare.

With this win, RR has kept their playoffs hopes alive. But the team has to win all of their remaining matches. On the other hand, this did not put a dent in CSK’s ranking as they still are the table-toppers, with Delhi Capitals following right behind.

