IPL 2021: Best Memes On MI VS PBKS Match

The IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings was especially crucial to MI as their play-off dreams depended on that. Fortunately for them, MI beat PBKS by six wickets on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Both teams played well with Hardik Pandya and Saurabh Tiwary putting up their best game from the MI side and Ravi Bishnoi being the top player from the PBKS side.

It was Hardik Pandya’s (40*) and Saurabh Tiwary's (45*) that sealed the victory for Mumbai Indians in a chase of 136 runs. Apart from these two, Quinton de Kock also played well and contributed 27 runs to the win.

Punjab Kings went for batting first and managed a total of 135 runs. Aiden Markram (42), Deepak Hooda (28), were the crucial scorers of the team. The most important wickets of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle were taken by Kieron Pollard. He became the star bowler and gave a glimpse of hope to MI and their playoff dreams. Fans celebrated this moment and took to social media to share their reaction.

Check out the best reactions to the MI vs PBKS match.

Feels good to get back to winning ways. On to the next one boys. Stronger together. 💪🏻 @mipaltan #MIvPBKS pic.twitter.com/XV8tPk9gcA — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2021

Someone give KL Rahul a better team 😭 #MIvPBKS pic.twitter.com/fexE5iBTdr — sith (@chaotayc) September 28, 2021

Ishan Kishan: Gets dropped for poor performance

Adam Milne: Gets dropped for poor performance

Krunal Pandya:#MIvPBKS pic.twitter.com/kneCbpijY5 — Not Daniel Alexander (@_UnrealDaniel) September 28, 2021