IPL 2021: Best Fan Reaction On MI Vs DC Match

Yesterday’s match between MI and DC, complicated things for Mumbai Indians as the match ended with Delhi Capitals’ victory. This has left a dent in MI’s hopes for qualifying for the play-offs. DC defeated MI by 4 wickets.

Now things don’t seem too easy for MI. To qualify in the playoffs, they will have to win two of their remaining matches, and not just that, other contender teams must lose at least one match each. KKR, RR, and PBKS must lose at least one match each. This seems highly unlikely. Only when both scenarios match, will MI pass to the playoffs.

Match 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. The light was shining brighter on MI’s side as DC lost both of its openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw early on. But other DC’s batsmen showed their A-game and managed to power the team to chase the 130 run target.

MI bowled well but fell short by about 10-15 runs in the end. Earlier, bowler Avesh Khan took the wicket of MI captain Rohit Sharma for seven runs, while on the other hand, Axar Patel dismissed Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, and Saurabh Tiwary to give DC a significant boost. Avesh and Axar pinched Mumbai Indians for any breathing room, limiting the reigning champions to 129/8 in 20 overs.

This obviously meant celebration for DC fans. Look how they celebrated the win. Check out the best fan reactions and memes here:

Lord krunal Pandya after scoring zero runs in 7 balls. Legend for a reason

#MIvsDC

MI fans after seeing the performance of MI :#MIvsDC