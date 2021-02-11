IPL 2021 Auction: Which Cricketer Has The Highest Price Tag, Check Rates Of Players

IPL 2021 is fast approaching and this time it is all set to be held in India. The auctions for the same will take place in Chennai on February 18. There are many players in the list and are now waiting for the auction to begin. All these players will be bid on by the team’s management. Every year there are certain players who are paid high. Some are not even placed in the auction as their teams will already be fixed.

This year around 1,097 players from India and abroad nations have registered for the auction. More than 280 players are from foreign states. The reports from the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction suggested that Michell Starc could be the most expensive player of the 2021 season.

There are players with base prices starting from 2 crore. It includes cricketers like Steve Smith, Jason Roy, Glenn Maxwell and more.

Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Kedar Jadhav, Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett, Colin Ingram and Mark Wood are the players whose base price is 2 crore.

On February 18, a mini-auction will happen in which the names of 50-60 players will be announced. This time there are few players who could be in high demand during the auction. Glenn Maxwell is expected to be bid at, at least 5 crore. Shivam Dube could be going for 5 crore.

Chris Morris could go for really high. Teams will be bidding high for him. Morris could go for as high as 7-8 crore. It is not likely that the player will get 10 crore, but still the price will be high.

Steve Smith is yet another player for whom the teams will be fighting. He was released by Rajasthan Royals and could put the teams in a bidding war. Mujeeb ur Rahman could go into a team for maybe 3-4 crore.

The regular highest paid players are pretty much the same. Virat Kohli will be getting 17 crore for IPL 2021. Pat Cummins for 15.5 crore, MS Dhoni will be getting 15 crore and Rohit Sharma will also be paid 15 crore for IPL 2021.