IPL 2021 Auction: Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell Sold At Record Rate

The Indian Premier League season 14 is here and will soon be held. Auctions for the same were conducted on February 18. All these players will be bid on by the team’s management. Every year there are certain players who are paid high. Some are not even placed in the auction as their teams will already be fixed.

This year around 1,097 players from India and abroad nations have registered for the auction. More than 280 players are from foreign states. Out of these, 292 were shortlisted and only 61 players in total will be sold.

There have been many players that were retained by the teams while many were let off as well. The team managements are looking to buy new players at the auction. The base price has been fixed at Rs. 2 crore with only 9 players under it.

This time at the auctions, Glenn Maxwell became one of the highest price players. He went for a whooping Rs. 14.25 crore as opposed to his Rs 2 crore base price. Although the bidding was started by KKR with CSK and RCB joining in, Maxwell was ultimately sold off to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It was Chris Morris that went for an even bigger price. He was sold to Rajasthan Royals. The team bought him at a massive Rs. 16.25 crore price. Jhye Richardson went to Punjab Kings at a whopping Rs. 14 crore. Moeen Ali was sold to Chennai Super kings for Rs. 7 crore. Shivam Dube was bought by Rajasthan Royals at Rs. 4.4 crore. These cricketers became the players that were sold at the highest price at the auction.

Chris Morris will become the player sold at the highest rate in IPL history. Earlier the record was held by Yuvraj Singh who was sold at Rs. 16 crore.

While these players were sold at a high rate and some even started a bidding war between the teams, there were some players that had no takers and went unsold. Harbhajan Singh, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Kusal Perera and few others went unsold at the auction.