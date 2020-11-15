IPL 2021: All You Need To Know About Mega Auction And New Franchise Addition

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 13th season ending on November 11th, the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) is rolling out plans for the IPL 2021 series. As per reports BCCI has communicated to the franchises about the Mega-Auctions (full-fledged player auctions) that will happen by December.

The big decision taken by BCCI for IPL 2021 series gave rise to many questions among IPLfans and franchises. One was whether the BCCI would conduct full-fledged player auctions or would the teams remain the same. According to sources, BCCI will announce its final decision to all the teams by the 2nd week of December.

If the BCCI conducts the Mega-Auction it will bring huge relief for the teams like Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Even the Chennai Super Kings skipper, MS Dhoni during the post-match interview stated that,'' Rebuilding the team will depend on the decision taken by BCCI.'' Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore are in favour of the BCCI decision but the teams like Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians want to retain the same team.

According to sources, instead of eight teams, the BCCI wants to add another team for IPL 2021. If it happens the broadcast partner, Star India will be impacted. Star is already losing because of high licensing fee for IPL. If the teams are increased to nine the number of matches will go up to 76. Compared to the existing format with the inclusion of the new team, there will be extra 16 matches and Rs.872 crore star India has to pay an extra licensing fee to BCCI.

As there is a time constraint, within four months the BCCI has to conduct tenders for the new team and take up the Mega-Auction.

To know more about these details, we have to wait up to the 2nd week of December!