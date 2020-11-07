IPL 2020 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win The IPL Title? Check Out Fans' Hot Favourites This Season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 13th season is more interesting than other seasons even though there was no audience. From the very first day of this season, every match has been a visual treat for cricket fans and it’s thrilling than ever. Despite several changes this season and fans have continued to show their patronage.

The fact that after 46 days and 54 matches, the Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) qualified for playoffs has been thrilling to say the least. In the eliminator match, SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets and RCB got eliminated from the season. MI, DC, and SRH were in the race.

Use your cricketing brain and predict who will win IPL 2020 Title. For now, here are predictions on who will win IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians: MI was the successful team and on top of the table. Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs and road directly to final. The defending champions have won four IPL titles and five IPL finals till date. Most of the predictions and Mumbai Indian fans says that history will repeat itself and the team will walk away with the winner's title this season.

Delhi Capitals: The Delhi IPL team got another chance to enter into the finals. Till now, Delhi Capital haven't won the IPL title but they have a good bowling team. Most of the youngsters and leading future cricketers are part of this team. Hope fans' wishes come true for this team who have managed to enter the qualifiers.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: To play the final against Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad has to win in the Qualifier match. SRH won two IPL finals and they are ready to bag the third win. Fans say Orange Army will bag their third title.

Fan Prediction.

A 26-year old boy, who calls himself a modern-day astrologer had predicted the outcome of the entire IPL season on July 26 on his Twitter handle.

Check out the tweet:

Yep yep

Kohli will be avg this IPL

CSK won’t reach Playoffs

RR will finish last

KXIP won’t reach Playoffs

SRH will win IPL

RCB will reach Playoffs with Delhi and MI https://t.co/QDdQN3u3Wg — Mitul (@R3Mitul) July 27, 2020

His most accurate prediction was that Sunrisers Hyderabad will win the IPL 2020 title. His tweet went viral after all the predictions came true.

Winning percentage according to the betting odds:

In India betting is not allowed. It’s known that BCCI banned Indian cricketer Sreesanth for his involvement. He was a right-arm fast-medium-pace bowler and a right-handed tail-ender batsman who faced allegations of betting in IPL. However, betting continues to happen every year.

1. Mumbai Indians: 70%

2. Delhi Capitals: 60%

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 30%

Whatever may be the prediction we have to wait for the result which comes on November 10 20202