IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad Enters Playoff After Beating Mumbai Indians

Yes! Yesterday’s match was a Do-or-Die match for Sunrisers Hyderabad and they managed to thrash Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets and entered into the playoffs.

Openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha chased the 150-run target in 17.1 overs. With their third straight win, the team is in third position with 14 points and Kolkata Knight Riders got eliminated from the season.

The Winner Skipper of Hyderabad says he is happy that they restricted Mumbai to just 150. He gave credit to the bowlers and openers for their performance. Even though there are injuries, the players are still finding a way, he asserted. Talking about the next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he said that they are a great team(RCB) and he is excited about that challenge.