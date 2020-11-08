IPL 2020 Qualifier 2: KTR Supports Sunrisers Hyderabad

It’s a crucial day for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. In the qualifier 2 match, one will enter the finals and other will exit the tournament on the D -Day today. Both the teams have a contrasting path but only one of them has a chance of winning the title.

Three seasons ago, the Delhi Capitals seemed to be like a fledgeling team, but now the next generation of Indian cricketers are fearless, confident, and eager to make their mark and bag the title. The last three weeks in this IPL tells a different story where Delhi Capitals looked tough on the surface but exposed a fragile core. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, are honing their talent and practising hard to win in the 2nd qualifying match and enter the finals.

Telangana IT Minister KTR re-tweeted IAS officer's Arvind Kumar (Secretary, Urban Development) tweet. The Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge is going to be lit up with Sunrisers Hyderabad logo and with a message that 'we are proud of you', on the bridge. He also conveyed his best wishes to the team. Fans are also supporting the orange army on various social media platforms.

Check out the tweet here: