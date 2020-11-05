IPL 2020 Playoff Schedule: Which Team Is Playing Against Whom?

Nov 05, 2020, 14:36 IST
- Sakshi Post

Most of the Cricket fans were doubtful if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would go ahead with the IPL or not because of the Coronavirus outbreak. It’s known that the board decided to conduct matches in Dubai and most of the fans' dream came true. Now, the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 came to the playoff after playing 56 matches.

This is what the IPL 2020 Playoffs Schedule looks like:

Date

Playoff Teams

Time

Venue

November 5

Qualifier 1:Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

7.30 Pm

Dubai International Cricket Stadium

November 6

Eliminator: Sunrisers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

7.30 Pm

Sheikh Zayed International Stadium, Abu Dhabi

November 8

Qualifier2

7.30 Pm

Sheikh Zayed International Stadium, Abu Dhabi

November 10

Final Match

7.30 Pm

Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Qualifier 1: Match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The winning match roads to final and losing team gets another chance

Eliminator: Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The winning team goes to Qualifier2 and the losing team gets eliminated

Qualifier 2: Against Loser of Qualifier 1 and Winner of Eliminator

Final: Match between Winner of Qualifier 1 and Winner of Qualifier 2

