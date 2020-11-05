IPL 2020 Playoff Schedule: Which Team Is Playing Against Whom?

Most of the Cricket fans were doubtful if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would go ahead with the IPL or not because of the Coronavirus outbreak. It’s known that the board decided to conduct matches in Dubai and most of the fans' dream came true. Now, the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 came to the playoff after playing 56 matches.

This is what the IPL 2020 Playoffs Schedule looks like: