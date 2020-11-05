IPL 2020 Playoff Schedule: Which Team Is Playing Against Whom?
Most of the Cricket fans were doubtful if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would go ahead with the IPL or not because of the Coronavirus outbreak. It’s known that the board decided to conduct matches in Dubai and most of the fans' dream came true. Now, the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 came to the playoff after playing 56 matches.
This is what the IPL 2020 Playoffs Schedule looks like:
|
Date
|
Playoff Teams
|
Time
|
Venue
|
November 5
|
Qualifier 1:Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|
7.30 Pm
|
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|
November 6
|
Eliminator: Sunrisers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
7.30 Pm
|
Sheikh Zayed International Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|
November 8
|
Qualifier2
|
7.30 Pm
|
Sheikh Zayed International Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|
November 10
|
Final Match
|
7.30 Pm
|
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Qualifier 1: Match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The winning match roads to final and losing team gets another chance
Eliminator: Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The winning team goes to Qualifier2 and the losing team gets eliminated
Qualifier 2: Against Loser of Qualifier 1 and Winner of Eliminator
Final: Match between Winner of Qualifier 1 and Winner of Qualifier 2