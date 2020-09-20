Abu Dhabi: The 13th edition of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) began on Saturday (Sep 19). Ambati Rayudu smashed a 48-ball 71 to guide Chennai Super Kings to a comprehensive five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match here.

However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the stadium saw no fans cheering for their favourite teams as they were not allowed. The 20,000-seater Sheikh Zayed Stadium was nearly empty. However, what made up for it was pre-recorded cheers by the franchises. To compensate for the lack of spectators in the stadium, the organisers played recorded noise of crowd moods suiting various occasion. This included fans chanting CSK, Mumbai Indian names and drum beatings. Interestingly, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma also acknowledged it during his post-match chat that was aired in a channel.

As the match was underway, several took to social media to talk about the fake cheers from the stadium. There were mixed reactions to how the fans felt about it:

Have a look:

Honestly, the noise hustle effect of IPL stadiums is not sounding bad. It is sounding pretty much like a stadium filled with hoards of crowd. Also, 55L live viewers on hotstar. This is definitely bringing back the sense of normalcy. — Varun Jhaveri (@Varun_Jhaveri) September 19, 2020

Is that Crowd noise or Sound effect?? Cuz i can hear the crowd noise.#IPL #Dream11IPL2020 #CSKvsMI — 3dxchetan ko Drugs do (@3dxchetan) September 19, 2020

Again, let's not forget to mention about MS Dhoni. After 437 days, he walked in to play competitive cricket. The wicketkeeper batsman instantly became the talk of the town with his new look which netizens started calling as 'Singham look'.

He trimmed his beard and the look was compared to actor Suriya's style from the Singham franchise.

Have a look at what social media has to say:

After 3 years of under cover operations, DC #Duraisingam is found wicketkeeping in Abu Dhabi.#IPLinUAE #WhistlePodu — Kapilan Thirumavalavan (@kapil_thiru) September 19, 2020