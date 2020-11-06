IPL 2020 Eliminator: RCB Or SRH, Who Will Enter Qualifier 2

It’s Do or Die for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to get a place in the Qualifier 2. The losing team eliminates from the season.

All you Need To Know:

RCB qualified for the playoffs for two times (2009, 2010, 2011, 2015,2016) but they didn’t get the IPL title

SRH won one IPL title (2016) and runner-up in 2018

SRH qualified for the playoffs for three times(2013,2017,2019)

Head to Head record:

Played SRH Won RCB Won Tie/No Result 16 9 7 0

Interesting Stats:

Wriddhiman Saha requires 21 runs to complete 2000 IPL runs

David Warner needs 5 sixes to complete 200 IPL sixes

Virat Kohli and Devadutt Padikkal need 40 and 28 runs respectively to complete 500 runs in IPL 2020.

Team News:

Both the sides have played good and consistent cricket to find themselves in the second half of the tournament. Now, both the sides would like to take a step further with a win on Friday. The winning team plays against Delhi Capitals.