IPL 2020 Awards: Which Player Won How Much Money In Season 13, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Winner Names

Mumbai Indians clinched their fifth IPL title. Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the Indian Premier League 2020 final match on Tuesday. They showed their absolute dominance and without any hesitation, they did their job well and retained the title. Winning the title five times in the last eight seasons shows how strong the team was. Indian batting legend, Mumbai Indians former batsman Sachin Tendulkar congratulated them for their achievement. Sachin took to Twitter and noted as “complete domination by @mipaltan.what a victory boys and congratulated the players and supporting staff”.

The winning captain Rohit Sharma says that “we are happy with the things that went the entire league. We said we want to make winning as a habit. Players have been superb and a lot of credit goes to the staff who works behind us. We’ve kept the batting order rotating Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya and Pollard the understand their roles. They were no fans at the stadium. Fans support means a lot to us. The whole team missed playing at Wankhede.”

The losing captain Shreyas Iyer says that ”Reaching final in this tournaments was a great achievement. The team faced many ups and downs even though the whole journey was great and emotional for us. Winning the IPL title is one step ahead of that what we’re looking forward, but we come back stronger next year.”

IPL 2020 Awards:

Award Name Of The Player Prize Money Power player of the season Trent Boult(Mumbai) Rs.10 Lakhs Super Striker of the season Pollard(Mumbai) Rs.10 Lakhs Fairplay Award Mumbai Indians - Dream-11 Game changer of the season KL Rahul(Punjab) Rs.10 Lakhs Orange Cap(Highest scoring batsman) KL Rahul(Punjab) Scored 670 runs RS.10 Lakhs Purple Cap(Highest Wicket Taker) Kagiso Rabada(Delhi) Took 30 wickets Rs.10 Lakhs Emerging Player Devadutt Padikkal(Bangalore) Scored 473 runs RS.10 Lakhs