MUMBAI: Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday slammed and sought an explanation from former Indian cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar for his "distasteful" remark about her while commenting on husband Virat Kohli's performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gavaskar was a part of the commentary team as Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Kings XI Punjab on Thursday night and the Indian captain did not do well in the match.

Referring to a video of Kohli and Sharma playing cricket at their building's terrace during the country's coronavirus lockdown, Gavaskar, in the commentary box had said, "Inhone lockdown me toh bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hai, (he has only faced Anushka's bowling in lockdown)". Have a look at the video:

Anushka, who has faced negativity and trolling in the past as well for Kohli's performance, said she was tired of being dragged into cricket.

"It's 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?" the actor said in a long statement posted on her Instagram Stories. In her statement, 32-year-old actor, who has accompanied Kohli in Dubai, asked for an explanation from Gavaskar for his comments. Have a look at her story:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Sunil Gavaskar started trending on Twitter on Friday.

It maybe recalled that in October last year, she had shut down reports that claimed that selectors were asked to serve her tea during ICC World Cup 2019. “I have stayed quiet through all the times I was blamed for the performance of my then boyfriend, now husband Virat and continue to take the blame for the most baseless things involving Indian cricket. I kept quiet then,” she had written.

“Today. I have decided to speak up because someone’s silence cannot be taken as their weakness," she had said at the time.