Former Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel, on Wednesday, bid farewell to all forms of cricket. At the age of 17, Parthiv Patel made his international debut in 2002. In his 18- year-long career, Parthiv Patel has represented India in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and 2 T20Is. Parthiv Patel's last game was against South Africa in January 2018 Test match.

He announced his retirement on Twitter and wrote that, BCCI showed confidence and faith in a 17-year old boy. I’m thankful to all the Capitan’s I have played under. As I walk away a proud man, having fulfilled more dreams than I thought possible.

Check out Parthiv Patel's tweet:

Parthiv Patel played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for six different teams. In IPL, he has scored 13 fifties in 139 games.

Parthiv Patel's laurels

Ranji Trophy 2016-2017

Vijay Hazare Trophy

During virtual interaction, Parthiv Patel termed his first Test captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly as a 'leader in true sense’. He also said I have won all domestic tournaments, three IPL trophied and made Gujarat cricket in the right shape. In his 18-year carer he scored 934 runs in Test matches, 736 in ODIs and 36 runs in T20Is.