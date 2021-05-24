Indian Women's Cricket Team To Get T20 World Cup Prize Money from BCCI

The prize money won by the Indian women's cricket team after their victory in the finals of last year's World T20 in Australia will be credited their share from USD 5,00,000 by the end of this week.

A BCCI official clarified this after a report stated that the runner-up prize money of the global event, which was held in February- March last year is yet to be disbursed.

The senior official said, "The Indian women's cricket team members' share of their prize money will be distributed by this weekend. The transactions are under process and they will be receiving it very soon."

Speaking about the delay, he told that the processing of the players' payments in BCCI does take around 3-4 months for all teams. As the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai have remained shut owing to the horrific COVID-19 situation "Everything is taking a bit of time because of the prevailing situation," he added.

"Even before the COVID situation worsened, the domestic season would end in March and the complete payments were only cleared by September. So, in this case, BCCI received the payments later due to which their clearance was taking time. It should be noted that the clearance time was the same to both men and women," he further added.