Indian U19 Players Who Turned Crorepatis After IPL Auction 2022

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: On Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Sunday, India's U-19 World Cup-winning youngsters found buyers. As many as three players from the World Cup-winning group joined new IPL teams earlier this month.

Raj Angad Bawa, an all-rounder who took 5-wickets in the final versus England U19 in the West Indies, was sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 2 crore. He becomes the highest-paid player from the current lot of the U19 India squad at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Mumbai Indians were also interested in Raj Angad Bawa's shares, which had risen from their basic price of Rs 20 lakh before Punjab submitted the winning bid.

With the bat, the youthful all-rounder scored 252 runs in ten games, averaging 63.00 and striking out over 100 times. At the U19 World Cup, he struck a world-record 162 against Uganda.

CSK Acquires Hangargekar

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings bought all-rounder Rajvardhan Hanagargekar during the super auction on Sunday. The Maharashtra-born 19-year-old wowed everyone in the U19 World Cup with his steady speed of 140 km/h. As he showed in the World Cup, he can also strike a long ball.

After selecting Sri Lanka's youthful spinner Mahesh Theekshana, Chennai Super Kings broke the norm of signing players in their early and late 30s by signing Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Captain Yash Dhull goes to DC

Yash Dhull, the U19 World Cup-winning captain, was sold to the Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh. After losing out on Virat Kohli, the then-U19 World Cup-winning captain, in 2008,

Meanwhile, India's leading wicket-takers at the U19 World Cup, Harnoor Singh and Viky Oswal went unsold on Sunday.

It comes only a day after Dewald Brevis, South Africa's Baby AB, was sold to the Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore. At the just ended U19 World Cup, Brevis was the highest run-scorer.

Punjab Kings - Raj Bawa - Rs 2 crore

Chennai Super Kings - Rajvardhan Hangargekar - Rs 1.5 crore

Delhi Capitals - Yash Dhull - Rs 50 lakh