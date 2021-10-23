Indian Players to Look Out For in T20 Match Against Pakistan

The most awaited match in the T20 World Cup 2021 is undoubtedly India vs Pakistan. On Saturday Pakistan announced their playing XI for the important match while the Indian side will refrain from revealing their squad. The match will take place tomorrow (October 24).

Many are now speculating on the playing XI of India and who will appear for this crucial match against Pakistan. For India, it will be all about experience as nine players in the 15-member team are above the age of 30. Their match against Pakistan will be their opening game of T20.

Let us look back at Indian history in T20 matches. India won the T20 World Cup in 2007 after defeating Pakistan in the finals. But after that, India did not even make it to the finals in any one of the World Cups so far, leaving for 2014.

In Group B, India will compete against Afghanistan, Namibia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Scotland. Let us take a look at the players who are expected to shine in this tournament.

Virat Kohli

The captain is looking for a good run in his last tournament as the skipper of the Indian team. He has many records of his name. He is featured in the T20 world rankings. In the fourth position, Kohli has 3158 runs to his name. Kohli has to work to shine as the skipper. He is will also have M.S. Dhoni by his side as a mentor.

Ravindra Jadeja

He is the all-rounder of the team. When in crucial time, he played the role to perfection. During the 2021 IPL, he outshined everyone as part of Chennai Super Kings, doing batting, bowling and fielding perfectly. He has 2,603 runs and 166 wickets to his name. His selection against Pakistan will prove to be crucial for the team.

Rohit Sharma

After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma has scored the most runs (2,864) in the T20 history. The 34-year-old batsman has 673 runs in six T20 world cup matches. He will prove to be vital in the match against Pakistan. His stint for Mumbai Indians in recent IPL is also proof.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin, 35, has shown extraordinary skills and was praised for his 145 wickets in the IPL over the course of his 12-year career. In T20 cricket, the world's best spinner has 52 wickets, 20 of which have come in the T20 World Cup. Whether or whether the senior off-spinner is selected for the starting XI may come down to the opponents' left-handed batsmen, who could be vital in the powerplays.