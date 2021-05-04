Indian Cricket Fans Curse Hotstar After BCCI Suspends IPL 2021: Check Memes

After a lot of hassle and confusion, BCCI officially confirmed the suspension of IPL 2021. This was a difficult decision to make as the Board tried many alternatives. They planned on shifting all the matches to Mumbai as there are three stadiums in the city. But as more and more players started testing Covid19 positive, this decision comes as a necessary one.

This decision came after cases being reported from CSK, KKR and SRH camp. From the SRH team, Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra have tested Covid-19 positive. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians were scheduled to clash today. But naturally, today’s and further matches have been cancelled.

After members from the KKR and CSK teams tested positive for Covid-19, the news regarding the SRH player came in. As of now, the entire SRH team is kept in isolation.

Two players in the KKR camp are said to have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive and that made the RCB camp wary of the situation. Apart from that Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and CSK bus driver also tested positive.

An official statement from IPL read, “The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.”

“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind,” it added.

As much as this decision hurts the fans, even they feel that this is for the best. They are disappointed but are taking it cheerfully. Check out some of the best memes shared by IPL fans on Twitter. From SRH celebrating to RCB crying, we have it all.

