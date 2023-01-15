Thiruvananthapuram: Riding on a power play spell from Mohammed Siraj, India hammered Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the third ODI on Sunday. India has won the ODI series 3-0 against the Asian Champions.

With a four wicket haul by Siraj and an unbeaten knock of 166 runs from Virat Kohli cruised India to the biggest victory over the guests. The third and final ODI match was played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

This is the second ODI win for India against the Lankan team. Hardik Pandya-led Team India defeated the Sri Lankans in the T20 series 2-1 earlier this year. The two victories against the Asian giants will be a big booster for the Indian cricket team before the Cricket World Cup 2023.

In the third and final ODI match, Kohli played a magnificent inning by contributing a massive 166 runs off 110 balls and it was combined with another century by Shubhman Gill taking the final score of India to 390/5.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj scalped four wickets demolishing the Lankans batting lineup. The highest run a Lankan batsman could manage was only 19 and it came from Nuwanidu Fernando.

