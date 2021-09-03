India vs England: Kohli Beats Sachin Tendulkar's Record, Scores Fastest 23K Runs

India skipper Virat Kohli added another record to his list by breaking another international batting record. Kohli became the quickest batsman in history to reach 23,000 international runs on Thursday.

The right-handed batsman accomplished the feat during the first session of India's fourth Test against England at the Kennington Oval in London. The Indian skipper took 490 innings to achieve the achievement, whereas Sachin Tendulkar took 522 innings to accomplish the same feat.

After Kohli and Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid is the third Indian on the list. Dravid is sixth on the list with 576 innings.

List of fastest players who scored 23000 international runs (innings)

490 Virat Kohli*

522 Sachin Tendulkar

544 Ricky Ponting

551 Jacques Kallis

568 Kumar Sangakkara

576 Rahul Dravid

645 M Jayawardene

At the end of day one of the fourth test match, India was all-out and scored 191. On the other hand, England scored 54 for three. Team Indian top-order batsmen seemed to struggle in the opening session.