India vs England: James Anderson Bowls With Bleeding Knee, Twitter Lauds His Dedication

England's fast bowler, James Anderson, is having a solid Test series against India and is leading his team with the bowling attack. Anderson, who took 14 wickets in the series at an average of 20.79, is now the third-highest wicket-taker in the series.

He has been India skipper Virat Kohli's main opponent, having already dismissed him several times in the series. Anderson drew appreciation from the crowd on Day 1 of the fourth Test against India at the Oval on Thursday.

Anderson hurt his knee during the 40th over of India's innings when he fell while following through on his bowling run-up. Instead of requesting captain Joe Root to withdraw him from the over or seeking medical treatment, the fast bowler continued to bowl.

Fans noticed this and started praising him for his dedication. Here are the reactions.

Blood is Bleeding from knee of Anderson. pic.twitter.com/Hhv8xbF4US — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 2, 2021

James Anderson was bowling with a bleeding knee-HATS OFF TO HIS DEDICATION MAN! pic.twitter.com/mKT4PJXxic — OFFICIAL VIRAT KOHLI FC (@OFFICIALVIRATK2) September 2, 2021