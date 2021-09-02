India Vs England: I'm An Indian Fan Now, Says Jarvo After Headingley Ban

Daniel Jarvis, often known as Jarvo 69, is a huge admirer of the Indian team since they have been supportive of him while he has been on the pitch.

In the second test match, Jarvo came as an Indian fielder with jersey number 69. He repeated his prank in the third Test match at Headingley. In that match, he came as a batsman when Rohit Sharma was out and in the place of Virat Kohli.

After his pranks, he became a fan favorite, but many would argue that such conduct should not be promoted. Off the field, Jarvo is still a big Team India fan, as he stated in an interview.

"It's a long story." I was at Lord's with some friends, and we were drinking. We could see the Indian players practicing, so I thought I'd strike up a conversation with them in between balls. They chatted normally, and I was like, "Wow, what fellas," said Jarvo

"They are not like the English squad, who would totally ignore you. The Indian players will respond to you, which we appreciate. Then I had the thought of going as an Indian player. So I bought the kit and everything the next time, "he explained.

"I will not lie if it is England vs. India. I'm likely to vote for India since they've been good to me. When I was at Lord's Stadium, the England squad was in a bad mood. And I'm now an Indian. As a result, the team means a lot to me," Jarvo added

Jarvo has been suspended from both Lord's and Headingley's grounds as a result of his actions.