India Vs England: Axar Patel Gets His Maiden Test Wicket And It's Joe Root

In a major move during the match between India and England, Axar Patel managed the wicket of Joe Root. This is a huge wicket for India and a setback to England. The Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and England is taking place now in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The match has kept fans on the edge of their seats. England had Joe Root as one of the best and in-form players, with his wicket gone; it will be a major setback to the team. It was Axar Patel bowling with Ashwin, fielding. Axar and Ashwin managed Root’s wicket and he had to leave on 6 runs.

This is huge for Axal Patel as he gets his maiden Test wicket. Rohit Sharma scored an amazing 161-run and Ajinkya Rahane managed 67 on Day 1 which gave Team India 300/6 on Day 1. As England bats now and with Joe Root gone, the team will have to focus even more.

Ishant Sharma managed to get India its perfect start as he removed Rory Burns for a duck. Next it was Ashwin. Ravichandrann Ashwin got Dom Sibley and Axar got Joe Root.

Fans are celebrating his achievement as Axar Patel started trending on Twitter. India is congratulating him on his first scalp. As India vs England marks Axar’s debut, it was even more important for him to showcase his skills.

“What a debut by Axar Patel. Axar Patel gets Joe Root on 6 runs. Top class Bowling. Axar show's his class in just 2 Overs. Brilliant,” wrote one fan.

“What a maiden wicket 2 get in the form of Root, who looked set for a 4th consecutive Test ton! He may still achieve it but the way debutant Axar Patel n Ashwin is bowling, it looks unlikely that may continue with the run-scoring streak!” wrote another fan on Twitter.

