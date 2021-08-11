India vs England 2nd Test Full Schedule, Full Squad, Playing XI Team

The second of five test matches between India and England will commence on Thursday, August 12 at Lord's in London.

Both teams went head-to-head in the matches that started on Aug 4 but before the final day of the Nottingham Test could end peacefully, it rained on Sunday getting the match canceled. India and England then shared four points in the draw, keeping the series at 0-0. Now all their concentration will be on the upcoming matches.

For the coming matches, none of the teams are in their top form. There are few players from both teams that are not at the top of their game. But no matter what, these teams will be giving their best as they eye to make the scoreboard change to 1-0.

You can watch the match on the SonyLiv app. It will start at 3.30 pm on August 12.

Match: England vs India, 2nd Test

Date: August 12

Timing: 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Lords, London

Watch on TV: Sony Sports Network (Sony SIX, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4)

Watch on App: SonyLiv app

PREDICTED PLAYING 11

The lineup for both teams can be this. This is the Predicted lineup. As some of the players are not in the top form, there could be some changes to the line-up.

IND Predicted Playing 11: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

ENG predicted Playing 11: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Check out the Full Schedule for the Test Series. As we know, during their Nottingham match, it rained on the last day, which ended with that day’s match getting cancelled. After that, both teams were on a draw, keeping the series at 0-0. Now we move on to the next matches.

Here is the Full Schedule:

S.No DATE MATCH VENUE 1 4th – 8th August 1st Test vs England – (DRAW) Nottingham 2 12th – 16th August 2nd Test vs England London (Lord’s) 3 25th – 29th August 3rd Test vs England Leeds 4 2nd – 6th Sept 4th Test vs England London (Oval) 5 10th – 14th Sept 5th Test vs England Manchester

The final match between England and India will be played on 14th September.