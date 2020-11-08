India Vs Aus: Kohli Might Skip Last Two Test Matches For Anushka's Delivery

India tour of Australia, 2020-21 starts from November 27th, Friday.There will be 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20s. However, the news now is that India'sSkipper Virat Kohli might skip the last two test matches from the first week of January. Kohli made this decision in view of his wife AnushkaSharma-Kohli's delivery. The couple is going to expect their first child in early January.

He is likely to be replaced by Rohit Sharma for the Aussies Tour.It's known that Rohit Sharma had missed few games in IPL due to hamstring injury for which the selectors of Board of Cricket For Control (BCCI)didn’t select him for the Aussie tour. There is a lot of trolling in social media that Rohit missed the tour due to the difference between Virat Kohli. TheBCCI has allowed players to take their wives and children on the tour ofAustralia.Kohli can be expected to take paternity leave after the first two Tests Of the series starting from December 17.

“The BCCI has always believed that family is the first priority. In case, the skipper decides to take paternity break, he will be available only for the first two Test matches,” the senior source said on conditions of anonymity. The BCCI over the years, encouraged cricketers to take paternity breaks.