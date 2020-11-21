India Tour Of Australia Full Schedule, Team, Live Telecast Time: Here's All The Details About The Tournament

The much awaited and ach rich tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end only last week. Now, India is gearing up for their Australia tour. India's tour of Australia will have a series of matches. After eight months, team India is playing international cricket which is a two-month long tour to the Kangaroo land. The teams will play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches. The series will start from November 27, 2020 and go on till January 19, 2021.

Here are the full details about the Tournament:

India Tour of Australia Schedule:

ODI series

First ODI: November 27, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), 9:10 AM IST

Second ODI: November 29, Sydney Cricket Ground,9:10 AM IST

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval,9:10 AM IST

T20I series

First T20: December 4 Manuka Oval, 1:40 PM IST

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 1:40 PM IST

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 1:40 PM IST

Test series

First Test: Decemberc17-21, Adelaide Oval, 9:30 AM IST

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 5:00 AM IST

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 5:00 AM IST

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 5:30 AM IST

Live Streaming

Cricket Australia had signed a contract for six years for all Live Broadcast and Live Streaming with Sony Pictures Sports Network. The Live Stream will be available on SonyLIV. Cricket fans in India are required to subscribe to SonyLIV for uninterrupted Live Streaming.

Indian Squad

ODI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

T20I: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Test Matches: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

Australian Squad

T20I and ODI: Aaron Finch (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Test Matches: Tim Paine (captain), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner