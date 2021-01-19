India Pushes Australia To 3rd Position To Reach Top Spot in World Test Championship After Gabba Test

Indian cricketers managed to make history. They did not just defeat Australia but also managed to grab the top spot. Despite many Indian players not feeling well and some even battling injuries, they still managed to defeat Australia at their Brisbane home ground.

It took 32 years for a team to defeat Australia at the Gabba stadium. Lat time when Australia faced a defeat was during their match against West Indies. Today the unthinkable was achieved and fans could not be happier.

The odds were not in India’s favor as the target was high and chase was difficult. But the players finished the series with a win beating Australia by three wickets and settling the leader-board at 2-1 (India-Australia).

India’s victory in this match has put them back on the No.1 position in the leader-board with New Zealand at second and Australia pushed down to third spot.

Gabba match was one that Indian cricket fans were looking forward to and it was worth the wait and watch. After the heated exchange between Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and the Australian captain Tim Paine, Indian fans were eager for the team's victory at Australian home ground.

Looks like Paine’s “Can't wait for you to come to the Gabba,” remarks towards Ashwin were taken a bit too seriously by the Indian players. It ultimately resulted in Indian cricketers earning a legendary win. Paine's remarks became a PAIN for the Australian team.

During his commentary on Channel-Seven, Sunil Gavaskar said that “This is a magical moment for Indian cricket. They (Indian players) were not prepared to just save the game. They wanted to go out and finish the tour in a blaze of glory. Young India has done it.”

Indian cricket fans are celebrating this win and their happiness is immeasurable as literally every trending hashtag on Twitter right now is related to the match. Everyone is busy congratulating Indian team right now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his best wishes to the team and congratulated them on Twitter.

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

Obviously Indian team captain Virat Kohli was overjoyed with this news. He said this was an answer to everyone who doubted India after the Adelaide loss.

WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers 👏🏼🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/CgWElgOOO1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 19, 2021

"History created, Incredible India" are some of the best trending phrases on twitter right now.

Check out some of the best reactions below.

Fortress breached.!!! What a win down under.. Tiranga ucha rahe humara..!!!well done boys for the grit, determination, attitude..heads held high.. @BCCI #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/6mS2DfxsQh — Harleen Kaur Deol (@imharleenDeol) January 19, 2021

"Never ever underestimate any Indian"🇮🇳#INDvsAUS — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 19, 2021

Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021

"You can never take anything for granted. Never ever underestimate the Indians."- Justin Langer #INDvsAUS #AUSvINDtest pic.twitter.com/6vWxm9OhUm — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) January 19, 2021

'96' WKs Played Test Cricket against Australia in their Home Ground!



Among them, 'Rishabh Pant' Only WK to win M.O.M Award 💙#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ky0pn4dWP7 — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) January 19, 2021