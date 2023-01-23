India Probable Playing 11 For Ind NZ 3rd ODI, Head to Head Records

IndVs NZ 3rd ODI: India has an edge over New Zealand in the ongoing series, thanks to the back to back win. India has a lead of 2-0 against New Zealand. Now, cricket fans are curious to see if the Men in Blue will make it a hat-trick win in the next match.

India has set its eyes on continuing their winning streak in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand which will take place in Indore. India will take on New Zealand in the third one-day international at the Holkar stadium in Indore on Tuesday. This will be the last game against the Kiwis.

India won the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad with 12 runs while in the last match at Raipur, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India won by 8 wickets.



Now, the Men in blue are gearing up to repeat the magic in the last ODI against the Kiwis. Shubman Gill has been the highest scorer this season with an impressive 248 run record. The other batsmen, except Rohit Sharma, who scored 51 runs, have failed in both the matches though.

With two back to back wins, India is likely to experiment in the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore tomorrow. As per sports analysts, India might include either Shahbaz Ahmed or Rajat Patidar in the Playing XI against the Kiwis tomorrow.

For New Zealand on the other hand, this game will be a matter of prestige. The Kiwis are expected to go all out to salvage their reputation in the 3rd ODi against India at Indore on Tuesday.

Ind Vs NZ match date, Venue and Time

India Vs New Zealand

Date: 24/01/2023

Time: 1.30pm IST

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore

Where to Watch Star Sports

Ind-NZ head to head records

Total games played: 115

India won: 57

NZ won: 50

Draw: One match

No result: 7 matches

India playing XI for 3rd odi against new Zealand

Rohit Sharma (captain)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Ishaan Kishan (Wicket keeper)

Hardik Pandya/Shabaz Ahmed

Washington Sundar

Shardul Thakur

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammad Shami/Umran Malik

Mohammed Siraj