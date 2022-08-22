Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI: Raza’s Brilliant Knock Goes in Vain, India Complete Clean Sweep

Harare: India recorded a 13 runs win in the third ODI against Zimbabwe to make a clean sweep of the series 3-0 here on Monday. Shubman Gill (130) struck a stroke-filled century to power India to 289 for eight.

In reply, Zimbabwe's innings ended at 276 in 49.3 overs thanks to Sikandar Raza's brilliant 95-ball 115. Sikandar Raza's valiant knock of 115 failed to take Zimbabwe home.

That's that from the final ODI. A close game, but it was #TeamIndia who win by 13 runs and take the series 3-0 #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/3VavgKJNsS — BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2022

Earlier, coming in to bat at number three, Shubman Gill led from the front with his 130-run knock as India posted 289 for 8 in 50 overs. Gill showed great composure and he built his innings with great pace. Gill's innings was the main reason that India managed to post a respectable total on the board. During his innings, Shubman Gill hit 15 fours and one six. Ishan Kishan was the second-best scorer for India with 50 runs to his credit. Besides Gill, Ishan Kishan made 50 while Shikhar Dhawan scored 40.

For Zimbabwe, Brad Evans (5/54) picked up his maiden five-wicket haul for the home team. Victor Nyauchi and Luke Jongwe claimed a wicket each. Earlier, KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first. Deepak Chahar returned for the final game, while Avesh Khan also got included in the playing XI. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna made way for the duo.

Scorecard :

India: 289/8 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 130, Ishan Kishan 50; Brad Evans 5/54).

Zimbabwe: 276 all out in 49.3 overs (Sikandar Raza 115, Sean Williams 45; Kuldeep Yadav 2/38, Axar Patel 2/30, Avesh Khan 3/66).

