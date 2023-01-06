Meet India's New Bowling Sensation Umran Malik ! Umran Malik has been termed as the new Indian bowling sensation after he picked up 3 wickets giving away 48 runs during India versus Sri Lanka match on Thursday. The 24-year-old right-arm fast bowler knocked over Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga's stumps and the three wickets are considered the best international career figures so far.

Chasing a huge target of 207, India fought on till the end but ultimately Sri Lanka won the match by 16 runs to level the three-match series 1-1.

Cricket fans went berserk and took to social media after witnessing to hail his splendid performance.

Fastest deliveries for India... Umran malik 🔥🔥 Keep going young man @BCCI @IrfanPathan 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0BkeQU2zIE — SACHIN TENDULKAR FC ◆TEAM_SACHIN◆ (@Sachin_rt_200) January 5, 2023

Brilliant stuff from Umran Malik - two wickets in two balls. What a ball to Wanindu Hasaranga! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 5, 2023

Historic ball in Indian cricket - 155 kmph by Umran Malik. pic.twitter.com/CRk0KBtC94 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 5, 2023

