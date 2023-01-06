Ind Vs SL: Umran Malik Wins Hearts of Indian Cricket Fans
Meet India's New Bowling Sensation Umran Malik ! Umran Malik has been termed as the new Indian bowling sensation after he picked up 3 wickets giving away 48 runs during India versus Sri Lanka match on Thursday. The 24-year-old right-arm fast bowler knocked over Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga's stumps and the three wickets are considered the best international career figures so far.
Chasing a huge target of 207, India fought on till the end but ultimately Sri Lanka won the match by 16 runs to level the three-match series 1-1.
Cricket fans went berserk and took to social media after witnessing to hail his splendid performance.
Fastest deliveries for India... Umran malik 🔥🔥 Keep going young man @BCCI @IrfanPathan 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0BkeQU2zIE
— SACHIN TENDULKAR FC ◆TEAM_SACHIN◆ (@Sachin_rt_200) January 5, 2023
Brilliant stuff from Umran Malik - two wickets in two balls. What a ball to Wanindu Hasaranga!
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 5, 2023
Historic ball in Indian cricket - 155 kmph by Umran Malik. pic.twitter.com/CRk0KBtC94
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 5, 2023
Umran Malik Bowled like bullets train speed 🔥 #UmranMalik #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/DN2EuKDe31
— Himanshu Dwivedi (@Hims_Dwivedi) January 5, 2023
I. C. Y. M. I! @umran_malik_01's timber strike to dismiss Bhanuka Rajapaksa 👌 👌
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/Fs33WcZ9ag #TeamIndia | #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/ws8mPgS7oq
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2023
Also Read: Ranji Trophy in Dehradun : Abhimanyu Hits Ton in Abhimanyu Cricket Stadium