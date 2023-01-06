Ind Vs SL: Umran Malik Wins Hearts of Indian Cricket Fans

Jan 06, 2023, 12:34 IST
Meet India's New Bowling Sensation Umran Malik ! Umran Malik has been termed as the new Indian bowling sensation after he picked up 3 wickets giving away 48 runs during India versus Sri Lanka match on Thursday. The 24-year-old right-arm fast bowler knocked over Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga's stumps and the three wickets are considered the best international career figures so far.

Chasing a huge target of 207, India fought on till the end but ultimately Sri Lanka won the match by 16 runs to level the three-match series 1-1.

Cricket fans went berserk and took to social media after witnessing to hail his splendid performance.

