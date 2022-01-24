IND Vs SA Third ODI Netizens Troll Virat Kohli For Chewing Gum During National Anthem

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was trolled and faced a backlash on social media on Sunday for chewing gum while the country's national anthem was being played before the start of the third ODI match between India and South Africa in Cape Town. As Virat is not the captain, he was not standing at the start of the line. When India's national anthem started, the camera was focused on him. He was captured chewing the gum and singing in between. See how netizens are trolling him.

Virat Kohli was busy chewing something when national anthem was being played. He is apparently THE YOUTH ICON pic.twitter.com/KuJ5ZtROEd — Raghu Anand 🇮🇳 (@raghuaanand) January 23, 2022

Both are Patriotic but the one in the 2nd pic can't keep his mouth without chewing gum for 2 min while National Anthem is going on....This is not expected. pic.twitter.com/9lhKzK0TZc — 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐌𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞 (@PMTweets45) January 23, 2022

i have one leg only since childhood but i never walked or chew gums during national anthem, i always stood up on my one leg because nation first. — A.A. 6.0 (@iamFirki) January 23, 2022

Virat Kohli was chewing gum during national anthem. Shame. He is Shaming and disrespecting National anthem . This Clown should be behind bars.#INDvsSAF #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/2M3NdCqzjG — Sir Dinda Fan (@GoatedDinda) January 23, 2022

This shameless former captain of team India Virat Kohli was chewing gum When The National Anthem was being played. #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/uUddOwkeqs — Sehwag Fan club (@1997Indian) January 23, 2022

Virat Kohli caught chewing gum while the national anthem was being played. But even this hedious act won't stop Kohli fanboys from praising him. #INDvsSAF pic.twitter.com/lS8CbjTKok — Dr.Unbiased (@DrUnbiased) January 23, 2022

Fans very unhappy with Virat Kohli as camera captures him chewing gum during NATIONAL Anthem; Watch Video 👉 https://t.co/8l3xkb4lsD#INDvsSA #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/T2nIm7hokT — InsideSport (@InsideSportIND) January 23, 2022

This bastard needs to be kicked out from Team. Chewing gum😠. What has wokness done to our nation is devastating. #ViratKohli needs to be sent to border with guns than he wlld understand. Fokat me paisa milta he hum audience k wajah se. @BCCI we don't pay to watch such stupids. https://t.co/qPttM5giIF — Krishna Sharma (@krishnaSharmaYT) January 23, 2022

