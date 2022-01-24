IND Vs SA Third ODI Netizens Troll Virat Kohli For Chewing Gum During National Anthem

Jan 24, 2022, 09:40 IST
- Sakshi Post

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was trolled and faced a backlash on social media on Sunday for chewing gum while the country's national anthem was being played before the start of the third ODI match between India and South Africa in Cape Town. As Virat is not the captain, he was not standing at the start of the line. When India's national anthem started, the camera was focused on him. He was captured chewing the gum and singing in between. See how netizens are trolling him.

Also Read: Deadly Pair Opts Out Of IPL, Fans Say End Of Era


Read More:

Tags: 
Virat Kohli
IND Vs SA Third ODI
Advertisement
Back to Top