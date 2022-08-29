India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup match which was held in Dubai on Sunday. Indians all over the world cheered Team India for its victory against its arch-rival.

Jay Shah, secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present at the stadium during this match, stood up and cheered the team. The scenes of him refusing to hold the Indian flag given to him by his teammate after winning the match have been caught on camera (Sakshi Post cannot vouch for the authenticity of this video). And, this video clip has given enough ammunition to the opposition parties to target BJP and Amit Shah’s son.

“They have an old habit of staying away from the tricolor,” tweeted the Congress.

Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee also took to Twitter to target the saffron party using Jay Shah’s viral video clip.

“Jai Shah's unwillingness to hold the national flag is a sign of greater hypocrisy on the part of the ruling party (read BJP)." Abhishek wrote and added, “They indulge in THEATRICS, lack values. Excel in JUMLAS, lack PATRIOTISM.”

The PRODIGAL PRINCE KNOWS NOT OF NATIONAL PRIDE. @JayShah not wanting to hold the national flag is symptomatic of the larger hypocrisy of the ruling dispensation. They indulge in THEATRICS, lack values.

Excel in JUMLAS, lack PATRIOTISM. pic.twitter.com/MCtDzPDYYM — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 29, 2022

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has also taken a jibe at BJP over this issue.

“If this act had not been done by a BJP leader, what would have happened? The BJP's IT wing would have called that person a traitor,” TRS social media chief Krishnan tweeted.

If it was any non bjp leader who refused to hold the Indian Flag, the whole of BJP IT Wing would have called Anti National and the Godi Media would have day long debates on it ....

Luckily its Shahenshah's Son Jay Shah pic.twitter.com/zPZStr2I3D — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) August 28, 2022

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted on this issue in Hindi: “I have papa, keep the tricolour with you.”

It may be recalled here that the Congress has been strongly criticising an amendment of the flag code under which the National Flag can now be made of polyester and with the help of machines.

