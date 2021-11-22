Ind vs NZ 3rd T20I Memes You Cannot Miss

IndvsNZ - Sakshi Post

India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: India continued their winning streak against New Zealand in their 3rd T201 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday. Rohit Sharma led the Men in Blue to score a 73-run victory over t the Black caps.

India's comeback in the T20I matches after the humiliating exit from the World Cup has thrilled Indian cricket fans.

Last night following the India-New Zealand match, there was a meme fest on social media. Check out the tweets...

India vs New Zealand
eden gardens
