Ind vs NZ 3rd T20I Memes You Cannot Miss
India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: India continued their winning streak against New Zealand in their 3rd T201 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday. Rohit Sharma led the Men in Blue to score a 73-run victory over t the Black caps.
India's comeback in the T20I matches after the humiliating exit from the World Cup has thrilled Indian cricket fans.
Last night following the India-New Zealand match, there was a meme fest on social media. Check out the tweets...
Spinner running through the opposition and Eden Gardens crowd going wild: #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/wd0IR6FajQ
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 21, 2021
Aur Guptil bhai a gya kuch yaad #INDVsNZT20 pic.twitter.com/r8mN5sPyTx
— Shikhar Sagar (@crazy_shikhu) November 21, 2021
After hitting 21 runs in 8 balls#deepakchahar to newzealand:- pic.twitter.com/g6k5l3GwrZ
— शिवAnsh🔱 (@ImSanskariLadka) November 21, 2021
#INDvsNZ
Conversation between Axar patel and Mitchell Santner before the match* pic.twitter.com/RHlucnpYcs
— Valdimiputin (@valdimiputin) November 21, 2021
After watching Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar batting : pic.twitter.com/4UOhUYR54Q
— Haunted Memer 👻 (@HauntedMemer) November 21, 2021
Hardik Pandya right now #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/GRtHwJktZD
— heman was here (@royhly_) November 21, 2021
Someone must be happy watching Rishab's performance today pic.twitter.com/5ruxG0Jkjj
— SushiiiiG (@sushanth_ganiga) November 21, 2021
Deepak Chahar 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kEDI0Mvs2X
— কৌশিক 🇮🇳 (@the_memer_kid_) November 21, 2021