IND vs NZ 2021 1st Test Day 5: New Zealand Survives As Match Concludes Draw

It was a thrilling match between India and New Zealand for the test series. Today the teams played 1st Test, Day 5. Racin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel, playing for the first time, held off the Indian spinners to earn a thrilling tie for their team. India ran out of time after a 52-ball run stands for the final wicket.

Till late as well it looked to be a match in India’s favor and a victory for them but in the end, it was settled as a draw. The umpires and both the teams concluded that the light isn't good enough to continue the match, so the Kanpur Test has been called a draw.

It really was a nail-biting match. It was so nervewracking in the end and New Zealand was in luck as the match was settled draw courtesy to the last-wicket fight.

The umpires checked the brightness with a light meter where Ajinkya Rahane was saying that it has actually gotten better. But as it turns out, it was becoming difficult to continue the match and it was concluded there.

Ravindra Jadeja turned out to be the star bowler for India as he managed 4/40. Ravichandran Ashwin also contributed to the team by taking three wickets. On the New Zealand side, it was Tom Latham who scored 52-run and gave the team a boost.