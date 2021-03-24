Ind Vs Eng 1st ODI Krunal Pandya Breaks Down After Scoring 58 Not Out

India won over England by 66 runs and is in a 1-0 lead in three-match series at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. In India Vs England 1st One Day International (ODI) match, there are many highlights.

Krunal Pandya failed to control his emotions after a knock of 58 not out on his One-day International (ODI) debut against England in Pune on Tuesday. Krunal embraced his brother Hardik after scoring 58 not out and it was an emotional moment for both of them who had lost their father Himanshu Pandya in January this year. He scored a half-century in just 26 balls and scored the fastest fifty on his ODI debut.

Krunal paid tribute to his father in an interview after his innings. He took to his Twitter and shared a couple of photos with the caption, "Papa, with every ball you were always on my mind and in my heart. Tears rolled down my face as I felt your presence with me. Thank you for being my strength, for being the biggest support I’ve had. I hope I made you proud. This is for you Papa, everything we do is for you Papa." Here is the tweet.

Papa, with every ball you were always on my mind and in my heart. Tears rolled down my face as I felt your presence with me. Thank you for being my strength, for being the biggest support I’ve had. I hope I made you proud. This is for you Papa, everything we do is for you Papa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/djQWaytETG — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 23, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul also played well.

BCCI shared the video, with the caption, "This is all heart. A teary moment for ODI debutant @krunalpandya24 post his brilliant quick-fire half-century." Here is the tweet.