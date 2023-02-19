IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Ashwin-Jadeja Bundle Out Aus for 113, Indian Won by 6 Wickets

New Delhi: India solidified its top-ranked position in the ICC Test rankings after defeating Australia by six wickets in the second Test in New Delhi on Sunday. With this win, Team India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The spinners duo R Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja demolished the batting line-up by bowling out the visitors for just 113 in the second Test match which was played at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Aussies could not hold the forte as Indian spinners continued their attack in their second innings and bundled out the batters cheaply.

The second Test proved to be a boon for the run machine Virat Kohli who came to the crease after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of the second Test. He teamed up with Cheteshwar Pujara to successfully chase the 115-run target set by Pat Cummins and Co in the second match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

During the second Test, Kohli completed 25,000 runs in international cricket and broke the record of Master Blast Sachin Tendulkar. He achieved the incredible feat in 549 innings against Sachin’s 577 innings.

Also Read: Chetan Sharma Resigns As BCCI Chief Selector Amid Sting Operation Controversy

