ICC Test Rankings: Kane Williamson Loses No.1 Spot to Steve Smith, Check Virat Kohli's Position

The ICC Men's Test Player Rankings are here and the results are slightly different from last time. It was a loss for New Zealand captain Kane Williamson as this time, Australia batsman Steve Smith ranked on the top spot. He reclaimed his number one position.

While Williamson came on second and Smith came on first, it was a spot climb for Indian captain Virat Kohli. He came on the fourth position and Joee Root went down a spot on the fifth position. Smith had an 891 rating while Williamson has 886 giving a 5 point difference between them. But the difference between third and fourth place is relatively higher. Marnus Labuschagne of Australia has an 878 rating while Virat Kohli has 814 points.

Smith came back on the number one spot for batsmen for the first time since the Boxing Day Tests last year. On second is Williamson who will be leading his team in the World Test Championship final. Apart from Virat Kohli, we have wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma from India in the top 10 of the list. Pant and Sharma both have 747 points.

Here are the Top 10 of ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen: