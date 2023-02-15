ICC Ranking: India Become World No. 1 Test Team, Topper in All Formats  

Team India is now the No.1-ranked team across all three formats of cricket. The team was topping the ICC ranking in two formats - T20Is and ODIs but with today’s win in the first Test match against Australia in Nagpur, Team India claimed the top spot in the latest ICC Test rankings as well, according to the ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday.

In the ICC Test ranking, India currently have 115 rating points. Australia comes second with 111 points while England (106) and New Zealand have secured third and fourth ranks respectively.

Earlier in the day, Team India defeated the visitors by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. India topped the ICC ODI ranking last month after winning against New Zealand 3-0 at home.

For the first time, Team India managed to gain the top ranking across all formats of the sport and Rohit Sharma deserves appreciation for pulling off this remarkable feat. The team still need to beat Australia in the upcoming Test match in New Delhi to retain the top rank and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June in England.

