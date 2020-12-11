ICC ODI Rankings: Kohli Ranks No. 1 Followed By Rohit Sharma

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the ODI Batting Rankings and ODI Bowling Rankings 2020 on Thursday. No surprises there, Virat Kohli is number one player in the ICC Men’s ODI Batting rankings. After a consistent performance with two half-centuries in the IND VS AUS match, Virat Kohli is at the top with 870 points. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma who is out of the tournament is in the second place with 842 points. Rohit Sharma is just 28 points behind Virat Kohli. Hardik Pandya is in 49th place with 555 points.

Here are the top 10 ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings.

In the ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings, Newzealand Player Trent Boult is in top place with 722 points. Indian player Jasprit Bumrah is in third place with 700 points. Last year Bumrah was in the top position, this year he has dropped to the third spot. Apart from Bumrah, no player from the Indian team has got a place in top 10.