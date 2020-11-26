ICC Decade Awards Nominations: Virat Kohli Win Atleast One Award, Find Out Why

International cricket council (ICC) declares awards every year to motivate cricketers but, this time all ICC awards are focused on the entire decade.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin have been nominated for the ICC Player of the Decade award. Virat Kohli has been nominated in five different categories. Kohli may or may not win the ICC Player of the Decade award but with five nominations it is almost clear that he is.

Here is the list of players nominated for the ICC awards:

Player of the Decade Award Nominations:

Men’s player of the decade award: Indian Capitan Virat Kohli and Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Women’s player of the decade award: former skipper Mithali Raj

Test Player of the Decade Award Nominations: Indian Capitan Virat Kohli, Joe Root (England), Steve Smith (Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), James Anderson (England) and Yasir Shah (Pakistan)

ODI Player of the Decade Award Nominations: former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and vice-Capitan Rohit Sharma. Others are Lasith Malinga (SriLanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia), AB de Villiers (SouthAfrica), and Kumar Sangakkara (SriLanka).

ICC Women’s ODI Player of the Decade: Jhulan Goswami (India)

T20I Player of the Decade Award Nominations: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Kohli, Imran Tahir (SouthAfrica), Aaron Finch (Australia), Malinga(SriLanka), Chris Gayle (WestIndies), and Rohit Sharma (India).

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India), Kane Williamson (NewZealand), Brendon McCullum (NewZealand), Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan), MS Dhoni(India), Anya Shrubsole (England), Katherine Brunt (England), Mahela Jayawardene (Srilanka), and Daniel Vettori (Newzeland) have been nominated.

The winners will be decided based on the number of votes a player receives. It is time to vote for your favourite player.