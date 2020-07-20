DUBAI: The fate of T20 World Cup which is on hold for the past two months, will be taken up today as the ICC board meets virtually on Monday, July 20.

BCCI is hoping for a postponement to ensure that the IPL can go ahead.

The global event is supposed to be held from October 18 to November 15 in Australia but the country's cricket board had, in May itself, expressed its inability to host amid a second surge of COVID-19 cases in the state of Victoria.

With India's case load also exceeding the 10 lakh mark, including more than 26,000 deaths, the IPL, if it is held, is likely to move to the UAE once the central government gives its go ahead.

"The first step was postponement of Asia Cup, which has happened. We can only start to move ahead with our plans after the ICC announces the postponement. They have been sitting on the decision even after Cricket Australia said that they are not too keen on hosting the event," a BCCI Apex Council member was quoted saying to a news agency on conditions of anonymity.

This year's T20 World Cup will likely be held in Australia in 2022.

The ICC, on its part, has maintained that it wants to explore all possible "contingency" options before taking a call of such immense magnitude.